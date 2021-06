Gardai in Donegal have issued yet another warning to motorists to slow down this Bank Holiday.

Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit conducted speed checks in Letterkenny and the surrounding areas yesterday and they detected a number of motorists who were travelling well in excess of the speed limit.

One vehicle was travelling at 166km/h and another at 145km/h

Gardai say one arrest was made and a number of fixed charge notices were issued.