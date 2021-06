Donegal have progressed to the semi final of the National League Division One thanks to a 16 point win over Galway in Tuam.

Geraldine McLaughlin and Karen Guthrie scored 4-11 of their sides 4-21 in what was an excellent Donegal performance.

Niamh Hegarty gave her thoughts to Maureen O'Donnell...

Maureen also spoke with Donegal Coach Davy McLaughlin...