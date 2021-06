There was success in Listowel on Sunday afternoon for Donegal Jockeys.

Following on from Dylan Browne McMonagle's double on Saturday, Oisin Orr claimed a double of his own.

The first came on board 15/2 shot Young Angel for trainer Dermot Weld and he followed up that win with victory on the 5/1 Cisco Disco for trainer Jack Davinson

There was also a win for Luke McAteer who won on 2/1 favourite Mary Salome for trainer Andrew Kinirons.