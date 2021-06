Earlier this week it was announced that Finn Harps new U19s Head Coach was Stephen McNutt.

The former Finn Harps player takes over from Tommy Canning who recently took on the manager role at Dergview FC.

McNutt was most recently managing the Inishowen Premier Division side Buncrana Hearts and has worked as the head of the FAI’s Emerging Talent Programme in Donegal.

Stephen McNutt joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to talk about the appointment and his aims for the season...