Health officials have confirmed 313 new cases of covid-19.

70 people are currently in hospital with the virus.

27 are being treated in ICU.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister says 3 million Covid vaccine doses will be given this bank holiday weekend.

Stephen Donnelly says it's an "amazing achievement" and it's due to the "incredible work" of everyone involved in the rollout.

He says there's been a huge response from the public to the programme.

People aged 40 can register for their vaccine from today.