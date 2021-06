Donegal Ladies have sealed their place in the semi finals of the National League after they beat Galway 4-21 to 2-11 in Tuam.

Karen Guthrie and Geraldine McLaughlin were the star players for Donegal scoring 4-11 between them.

They now play Cork in the semi final next week.

Donegal boss Maxi Curran told Tommy Devane it was a good day out for his team...