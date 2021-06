Donegal Ladies are through to the National League Semi Finals after they beat Galway 4-21 to 2-11.

Geraldine McLaughlin and Karen Guthrie were the goalscorers for Maxi Curran's side, with both finding the back of the net in two separate ocasions.

Donegal will now face Cork in the National League Semi Final.

