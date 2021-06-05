Renewed efforts to reduce Covid infections in Limerick

Testing capacity at one of Limerick's walk-in centres will be doubled today, as part of efforts to tackle the county's rising Covid rates.

A new pop-up testing facility will also be set up next week - and an online referral system goes live today.

Limerick's levels of Covid-19 are around three and a half times the national average - but a local lockdown isn't being considered.

Kieran O'Donnell, Fine Gael TD for Limerick city, says there'll be a renewed effort to reduce infections among younger, unvaccinated people: