The Health Minister says he'd like to see the Pfizer vaccine rolled out to 12-15 year olds with underlying conditions as quickly as possible.

The European Medicines Agency has approved the jab for children of that age after a trial found it was safe to use.

There's been no advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee yet on rolling it out here.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says one option is to make it part of a school vaccination programme: