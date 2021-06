Donegal's Mya Alcorn has been selected for the Ireland Women 7s Team for this weekends International Sevens tournament at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

Alcorn is one of the four Ulster players joining the squad for the tournament with Brittany Hogan and Claire Boals being for selected for Team 1.

Whist Alcorn is joined in Team 2 with Ulster's Maeve Liston.