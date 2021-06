Dylan Browne McMonagle rode a double on Saturday afternoon in Listowel.

The Donegal jockey won firstly on board 100/30 joint favourite Wee Pablo for trainer Patrick Martin with his second victory coming on 4/5 shot Giustion for trainer Joseph O'Brien.

The wins are Browne McMonagle’s third in the past 2 days having won on Maguires Grace at Down Royal on Friday evening.