Large crowds gathered in Dublin last night, 14 arrested

14 people have been arrested for public order offences - after large crowds gathered in Dublin city centre last night.

A number of missiles, including glass bottles, were thrown at Gardai - and one officer was hospitalised with a leg injury.

Nine adults and five under 18s were arrested and are being detained at Pearse Street and Kevin Street Garda stations.

The public order unit were deployed to break up crowds in the South William Street, Stephen's Green and Temple Bar areas.

Independent councillor for Dublin, Mannix Flynn, says the scenes last night were outrageous and frightening: