Irish Water and Donegal County Council are appealing for water conservation as the Inishowen water supply comes under pressure.

High demand for water in the Inishowen area over the last number of days is putting severe pressure on reservoirs and may lead to night time restrictions on supply if demand doesn’t ease.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are appealing to residents, farmers, agricultural contractors, businesses and visitors to Inishowen to conserve water wherever possible to ensure a consistent supply for everyone.

The public are advised to stop using power washers at home; use a watering can rather than a hose in the garden; take showers over baths; and fix any dripping taps where it is possible to do so.

In order to improve the situation in Inishowen, owners of vacant and unused properties are being urged to turn off water to the property and to check for leaks around the building, especially around toilet cisterns.

There is advice and guidance for homes, businesses and farms, including information on how much water you can save with simple measures on www.water.ie/conservation.