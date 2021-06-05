Down to Promoters as “Boo Boo” Andrade agrees to World title bout with Quigley

Demetrius "Boo Boo" Andrade has appeared to agree to a World title bout with Jason Quigley.

Following his victory over Shane Mosley JR last weekend, Quigley had called out Andrade who also seems interested in the bout.

Responding to a tweet from the Ballybofey fighter, "Boo Boo" said: "You know what gotta be done...@GoldenBoyBoxing need to hit up @EddieHearn and @DAZNBoxing."

Quigley is represented by Golden Boy Promotions whilst Andrade's promoter is Eddie Hearn.