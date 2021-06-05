Down to Promoters as “Boo Boo” Andrade agrees to World title bout with Quigley

May 28, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada; Jason Quigley and Shane Mosley Jr face off after weighing in for the Matchroom boxing card taking place this Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Demetrius "Boo Boo" Andrade has appeared to agree to a World title bout with Jason Quigley.

Following his victory over Shane Mosley JR last weekend, Quigley had called out Andrade who also seems interested in the bout.

Responding to a tweet from the Ballybofey fighter, "Boo Boo" said: "You know what gotta be done...@GoldenBoyBoxing need to hit up @EddieHearn and @DAZNBoxing."

Quigley is represented by Golden Boy Promotions whilst Andrade's promoter is Eddie Hearn.

