The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association has rowed in behind calls for a 100% Mica Redress Scheme.

Thousands of houses across Donegal are affected by the defective block issue as well as farm buildings and sheds.

Henry O'Donnell, INHFA National Council member says the current scheme is inadequate and falls well short of what is needed.

He says everyone, be they householders or owners of agricultural buildings should receive 100% financial redress: