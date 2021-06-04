Grant and McLaughlin back with the ROI Ladies

Donegal's Ciara Grant and Roma McLaughlin have been recalled to the Republic of Ireland ladies squad for the upcoming friendly games with Iceland.

The duo have amassed 15 and five caps respectively during their previsously spells with the senior squad.

Grant has stood out for Shelbourne since resuming her SSE Airtricity Women’s National League career last year after spending time to focus on becoming a Doctor. The Donegal native filled in as team doctor with Ireland in March 2020.

McLaughlin was recently selected on the Division 1 Women’s Soccer All-America Third Team for the second successive year after helping Central Connecticut State University retain the NEC Women’s Soccer Championship.

Tyler Toland's exile from the set up continues while Saoirse Noonan has earned a first call-up under Manager Vera Pauw.

The squad and staff will depart for Reykjavik on Monday, June 6th via a chartered flight for the games on Friday, June 11th and Tuesday, June 15th.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Unattached), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Éabha O’Mahony (Cork City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (Unattached), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne)