Dungloe recognised as a Gaeltacht Service Town

Dungloe has been recognised as a Gaeltacht Service Town.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport Jack Chambers was in the county yesterday to make the announcement along with the approval of the Rosses' Language Plan.

A €3.4m language planning fund has been sanctioned for Údarás na Gaeltachta and Foras na Gaeilge.

To further support the process in relation to the Donegal Gaeltacht specifically, Minister Chambers announced that a capital fund worth €64,000 has been approved for 8 initiatives in the county under the Department’s Community and Language Supports Programme.