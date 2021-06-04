Council’s launch call for cross-border Irish language research project

Donegal County Council along with Derry City and Strabane District Council are calling for proposals for a Cross-Border Irish Language Research Project.

The appointed individual or team will be required to undertake a full and comprehensive review of the Irish language within the North West region.

A review will be carried out in order to create an evidence based resource from which new projects, initiatives and development proposals to promote the Irish language can be drawn.

The completed resource will also help to contribute to a better understanding of the status of the Irish language across a range of geographical areas both in terms of its position as a regional language, and in its potential as a driver to boost the overall wellbeing of the North West region.

Expressions of interest are now invited from suitably-qualified individuals and/or teams.

Full details and how to apply are available from: www.derrystrabane.com/irishlanguageresearchproject

Applicants are requested to register their interest in the project by Friday 11 June and the deadline for submission of proposals is Monday 28 June.