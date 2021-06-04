Concern raised over demolition of Fahan orphanage

Concern has been raised over the demolition of the former Nazareth House Orphanage in Fahan.

It's believed the building was demolished in recent days to pave the way for the development of a number of holiday homes.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says to his knowledge no archaeological survey has been carried out on the site.

He says given the importance of preserving possible burial sites, he is calling on the relevant Ministers to immediately intervene until an archaeological survey is conducted: