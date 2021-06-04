Claims Minister Chambers refused to meet Donegal Mna an Tí Committee

The Chair of Donegal County Council's Irish Language Committee has hit out at the Minister of State for Gaeltacht and Sport claiming that he has refused to meet a local Mna an Tí Committee while he is in Donegal.

Minister Chambers is in the county this week for a number of days.

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says the Mna an Tí, are one of the main cogs in the Gaeltacht and to snub them is completely unacceptable.

He says the Mna an Tí committee wanted a discussion on the way forward with the absence of summer Gaeltacht courses for the second year:

A response from the Minister's Department they say the claim is incorrect and that officials from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media informed the councillor that the department would make contact with the committee directly to discuss their concerns and arrange a meeting, if necessary.

The statement says Minister Chambers and his officials met with representatives of the Mná Tí from all counties, including Donegal, just two weeks ago and work is ongoing to develop a stabilisation package to support Gaeltacht regions.