Cases of Covid-19 expected to rise as people increase increase mixing with households

A consultant infectious disease expert says virus case numbers are 'largely stable' but expects a rise as people increase their mixing.

The Chief Medical Officer's concerned about the 'significant increase' in cases of covid 19 in Limerick, with an incidence rate of 411 per 100 thousand people.

Tony Holohon says it's extremely important everyone in the region continues to stick to the public health advice.

The 14 day incidence rate of the virus in Donegal is 201 cases per 100,000, the second highest figure in the country.

465 new cases of covid 19 were confirmed in the Republic yesterday, with only 30 patients in intensive care.

RCSI Senior Lecturer, Eoghan de Barra says hotspots around the country in counties like Limerick are a concern: