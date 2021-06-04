Calls for further support to complete Donegal Community Stadium

The Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District has called for further support to complete the Donegal Community Stadium.

While almost €4m has been granted to the FAI under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund for the development of the stadium, Councillor Gary Doherty says that funding will not complete the entirety of works with monies still needed for further phases.

He says it is vital that Donegal County Council work with other stakeholders to source the necessary funding needed to complete the project.

Councillor Doherty believes the Council should take a lead role in the project: