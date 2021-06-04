Architect confirms archaeological survey has been carried out on Fahan orphanage site

It has emerged that an archaeological survey has been carried out on the site of the Nazareth House Orphanage in Fahan.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle earlier, claimed that to the best of his knowledge, no such survey had been carried out on the site ahead of its demolition in recent days.

He called on the relevant Ministers to intervene given as he says, the importance of preserving possibile burial sites.

The site of the orphanage is set to be developed into holiday homes.

The architect involved in the development, has confirmed that the survey was received by Donegal County Council on May 25th.