Watch: Sean McFadden looks ahead to Donegal Ultra 555

The sixth edition of The Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra Race is back on Friday 2nd July.

The event is a challenging route of 555km along the rugged and beautiful Donegal Wild Atlantic Way coastline with competitors departing Letterkenny and taking on some of the most scenic roadways to be found anywhere in the World.

The route takes you past Malin head, Mamore Gap, Knockalla, Atlantic Drive, Horn Head, Carrickfin, Glengesh Pass, Sliabh League and Barnesmore Gap all within 60 hours.

Race Organiser Sean McFadden says plans are coming together nicely ahead of start and that the solo ladies could be the stand out category this year...