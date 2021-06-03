Watch: Maxi Curran says Galway is a game Donegal need to win

Donegal Ladies Manager Maxi Curran says a win at Galway on Sunday will be another step forward and will show that the current crop can win against the big side's in the country.

With two home wins against Westmeath and Mayo under their belt, a win at Tuam on Sunday will put Donegal in the semi finals where as a defeat could see the qualifiers for the last four decided on score difference.

With the Championship just over two weeks away, Maxi feels now is the time to be putting big performances back to back against the big sides...