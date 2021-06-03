Sinn Fein leader to meet Mica affected homeowners today

The Sinn Fein leader is due to meet with Mica affected homeowners in Donegal today.

Mary Lou McDonald says the government believes the scheme for those affected by mica is working but that's not the case.

She's called for consistency in dealing with issues such as mica and pyrite and believes intervention is needed as well as an investigation.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show today, Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald said she described Mica as an Ebola virus in the material of your home: