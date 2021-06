Oisin Orr notched up a third win of the week with his latest coming this afternoon at Leopardstown.

Orr took the 7/2 favourite Overheer to victory in the 1.55pm 1mile Handicap for trainer Joseph Murphy.

The Donegal Jockey made his move inside the final furlong to take the lead towards the finish.

On Tuesday in Tipperary, Oisin won on Spanish Tenor while last Sunday he was a winner at Navan on Venice Beinnale.