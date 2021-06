A family home in Newtowncunningham has been defaced in a sectarian attack.

The family who have been living in the area for 17 years are said to have been left devastated after sectarian slogans were discovered painted on the boundary wall of the home on Monday morning.

Gardai have been notified of the incident.

Councillor Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says the attack is not reflective of the community in Newtowncunningham: