Jim McGuinness still in talks with Dundalk

Jim McGuinness says he’s still in communication with Dundalk about a coaching role at the club.

Sporting director Jim Magilton has been in temporary charge at Oriel Park following the departures in April of Filippo Giovagnoli and Shane Keegan.

Magilton confirmed last month that the 2012 All Ireland-winning manager could be in the running for the Dundalk job.

McGuinness has been working towards his UEFA Pro Licence since 2019, and was briefly in charge of American second tier club, Charlotte Independence after a spell China and with Celtic.