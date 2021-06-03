Donegal woman found dead at house in Dundonald following crash

A mother of three who is originally from Donegal has been found dead at a house in Dundonald following a crash a short time earlier.

27 year old Charlotte Louise Flood was pronounced dead at the property in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It's believed she was living in the Bangor/ Newtownards area at the time of her death and had just given birth to her third child a few weeks ago.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death as they suspect she was involved in a road traffic collision a short time before she was pronounced dead.