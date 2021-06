Donegal to face Galway first in All Ireland Series

Donegal will start their All Ireland Senior Championship campaign in mid July against Galway.

The LGFA confirmed the fixtures on Thursday with Donegal set for action in the second round of games.

The play Galway in Group 4 on the 17th July with Kerry the following weekend the 24th.

Dublin will begin their title defence against Tyrone on the opening weekend - July 10th.

Tyrone's second game is on the 24th July against Waterford.

The quarter Finals will take place the August Bank Holiday weekend and the final on the 5th September.

In the Junior Championship, Antrim meet Derry in an Ulster derby on the opening weekend.

2021 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Fixtures

Round 1 – 10th July

Group 1 Armagh v Monaghan

Cavan v Mayo

Group 2: Cork v Meath

Group 3: Dublin v Tyrone

Group 4: Galway v Kerry

Round 2 – 17th July

Group 1: Monaghan v Mayo

Armagh v Cavan

Group 2: Cork v Tipperary

Group 3: Dublin v Waterford

Group 4: Donegal v Galway

Round 3 – 24th July

Group 1: Monaghan v Cavan

Armagh v Mayo

Group 2: Tipperary v Meath

Group 3: Tyrone v Waterford

Group 4 Kerry v Donegal

Quarter-finals – 31st July/ 1st August/2nd August

QF 1: 1st Group 1 v 2nd Group 2

QF 2: 1st Group 2 v 2nd Group 3

QF 3: 1st Group 3 v 2nd Group 4

QF 4: 1st Group 4 v 2nd Group 1

Semi-Finals – 14th August

SF 1: Winner Q/F 1 v Winner Q/F 2

SF 2: Winner Q/F 3 v Winner Q/F 4

Final – 5th September

2021 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Fixtures

Antrim Carlow Derry Limerick Wicklow

Round 1 – 11th July 2021

Antrim v Derry (To be played on Saturday 10th July)

Limerick v Wicklow

Carlow Bye

Round 2 – 18th July 2021

Antrim v Carlow

Derry v Limerick

Wicklow Bye

Round 3 – 24th July 2021

Antrim v Limerick

Carlow (H) v Wicklow (Wicklow at Home in 2020)

Derry Bye

Round 4 – 8th August 2021

Antrim v Wicklow

Carlow v Derry

Limerick Bye

Round 5 – 15th August 2021

Carlow v Limerick

Derry v Wicklow

Antrim Bye

Semi-Finals – 21st/22nd August 2021

1 v 4

2 v 3

Final – 5th September 2021