Cassidy Bros announce temporary lay offs

Cassidy Bros have announced a number of employees are to be temporarily laid off with effect from June 8th.

They say staff and subcontractors have been informed that facilities at Gransha, Buncrana will close to the public from next week until further notice.

In a statement the company says they have experienced a significant downturn in sales and substantial reduction in production requirements in recent weeks as a result they say of employees and customers being increasingly subjected to negative comments.

Statement in full:

'Cassidy Bros has made the difficult decision to place a number of employees on temporary lay-off as of June 8, 2021.

Staff and subcontractors have been informed that our facilities at Gransha, Buncrana will close to the public from next week until further notice.

The company, its employees and customers have been increasingly subjected to negative comments in recent weeks, resulting in a significant downturn in sales and a substantial reduction in production requirements.

In light of these developments, Cassidy Bros has been reluctantly forced to take this unavoidable action.

We would like to thank our loyal staff for their hard work and dedication over the many years.'