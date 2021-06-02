Positive outlook in Donegal as hotels and B&B’s reopen

Thousands of people are returning to work today as hotels and B&B's reopen.

Guesthouses and self-catering accommodation can also reopen, as part of the further easing of restrictions.

Paul Diver, Chair of the Donegal branch of the Irish Hotels Federation and owner of the Sandhouse Hotel says bookings are looking healthy for July and August.

He told today's Nine til Noon Show that recent comments from the Chief Medical Officer were indeed damaging but the tide has turned and the outlook for business is now more positive: