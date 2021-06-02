Police arrest four men in Derry under the Terrorism Act

Detectives investigating an incident in the Ardfoyle area of Derry on the evening of Friday 21 May have today arrested four men and conducted a number of searches of properties in the City.

The incident involving at least 12 masked men who had gathered in Ardfoyle, just off Bishop Street, was reported to police just before 9pm on Friday 21st of May.

Police subsequently became aware of video footage circulating on social media showing masked men firing shots into the air.

Today police arrested four men aged 29, 42 and two aged 39, under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

A number of items were seized and have been taken away for further examination.