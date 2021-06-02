Martin Harley in quarantine for French Classic

Donegal Jockey Martin Harley is in France this weekend where will ride Derab for trainer John Gosden in Sunday’s Group 1 Prix du Jockey Club race at Chantilly.

In the lead up to the race, the Trentagh man has had to quarantine in a French Hotel.

It’s a first ride in a French classic for Harley but he is no stranger to taking a group 1 victory in France, back in 2013 he won at Longchamp on Tac De Boistron for Marco Botti.

Harley told this weeks Racing Post: "Quarantine is fine and I'm hanging in there but it's a beautiful hotel, which makes it easier. It's my first ride in a Classic over here and thanks to John and Thady Gosden for giving me the opportunity. It's a big step up in grade for Derab from Newmarket but the team wouldn't be running him if they didn't think he had a realistic chance of winning."

John Gosden said: "The plan is to send Derab and Megallan to the Prix du Jockey Club and because of the regulations, Martin Harley and our travelling head lad Andrew Stringer are already over there in a hotel room to be out in time to take control of them when they arrive at the weekend.

"It's quite strict over there by all accounts with exercise bikes in their rooms and such, but hopefully it's worth it."