The Government needs to step up and take responsibility for failing its citizens by putting in place inadequate remedial measures for Mica affected homeowners.

That's according to Midlands North West MEP Luke Ming Flanagan who has voiced his support for a 100% redress scheme.

He says an off the shelf proven mechanism to address the problem is available in the form of the pyrite scheme.

Mr Flanagan says he will take the issue to European level if the Government doesn't act: