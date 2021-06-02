GAA confirm 200 supporters for Donegal v Dublin

The Gaelic Athletic Association has confirmed that 100 supporters will be able to attend matches in the Republic of Ireland from next Monday.

That means 100 will get access to the Donegal club games which swing into action on the weekend of 11th to 13th June.

In grounds of over 5000 capacity, that number rises to 200.

Donegal meet Dublin and Tyrone go to Kerry in the league semi finals at Breffni Park in Cavan and Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney on Saturday 12th June with 200 supporters allowed to attend.

That total is in addition to players, team personnel, stewards or media attendees.

The association hopes to permit 500 fans to games in July.

Currently in the six counties, 500 spectators are allowed to go to games as was the case in Donegal's draw with Armagh at the Athletic Grounds last week.