Deputy Doherty’s legislation to clampdown further on insurance companies delayed

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has told the Dail that the Government's strategy is to cross it's fingers and hope the insurance industry will do the right thing and cut premiums in line with Personal Injuries Guidelines.

He brought his Judicial Council Amendment Bill to its second stage during Private Members Business last evening which would force insurance companies to tell the Central Bank how the cost of claims has fallen as a result of the new Personal Injuries Guidelines.

Insurers would also have to outline how those savings are passed onto customers.

Deputy Doherty appealed to the Government to drop an amendment they were proposing:

The Government rejected Deputy Doherty's appeal and tabled their amendment which means the passing of the legislation has been delayed by 9 months.

He hit back at the move: