Cllr calls on Oireachtas members to table motion for 100% Redress Scheme

A Donegal County Councillor has written to the leaders of opposition parties urging them to table a motion in the Dail calling for a 100% Mica redress scheme.

Councillor Frank McBrearty is urging TDs to also put pressure on the Government to remove a cap of the total amount of funding a homeowner can claim and to expand the scope of the scheme to include all properties.

He made a call earlier this week a meeting of Donegal County Council for an independent judicial public inquiry on the issue to be carried out.

Councillor McBrearty believes TDs must unite and bring the matter before the Dail: