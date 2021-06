The Chair of the Joint Policing Committee is calling on Gardai to step up their patrols in the Gartan, Beechwood and Ard Colmcille areas of Letterkenny.

It comes following a recent spate of fires at Gartan field and on the site of a vacant house in Ard Colmcille.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says people in the area are living in fear as a result.

He's appealing to those responsible to desist: