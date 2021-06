A 39-year-old woman who was arrested earlier today as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of a woman in Derry last year has been released.

Detectives arrested the woman on suspicion of a number of offences including assisting offenders, attempting to pervert the course of justice and withholding information she has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Investigations into the murder of the 21-year-old woman who died at Altnagelvin Hospital on August 9th 2020 continues.