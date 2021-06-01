Woman arrested as part of investigation into murder of woman in Derry

A woman has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of a woman in Derry last year.

Detectives from the Major Investigation Team have arrested a 39-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of offences including assisting offenders, attempting to pervert the course of justice and withholding information.

It follows an ongoing investigation into the murder of a 21-year-old woman who died at Altnagelvin Hospital on August 9th last year, following an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows, Derry.

The woman is currently in police custody assisting with enquiries.