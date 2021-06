Investigations are continuing after the windows of a car were smashed in the Kirkstown area last night.

Between 9:45pm and 10pm last night, a motorist dropped a passenger off in the area and an unknown male kicked and smashed the rear passenger windows of the vehicle.

The man is described as being approximately 5ft 5 inches in height with blonde hair.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or who observed the man in the area to contact them.