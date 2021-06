Oisin Orr won the opening race of the day at Tipperary on Tuesday.

The Donegal man took the 4/1 favourite Spanish Tenor home first past the post for trainer Timothy Doyle.

It was a second win in three days after his victory on Sunday at Navan riding Venice Beinnale.

Oisin is back racing on Wednesday at the Curragh along with fellow Donegal Jockey's Dylan Browne McMonagle and Luke McAteer while Oisin's brother Conor is racing over jumps at Wexford.