The number of patients going to GPs with symptoms of Covid-19 is at its lowest level in nearly a year.

It comes as 378 new cases were confirmed yesterday - with the five-day moving average standing at 424.

98 patients are in hospital with the virus, with 35 in intensive care.

Dr Shane McKeogh runs GP Buddy, which tracks Covid-related visits to surgeries around the country - he says the numbers are quite low: