New pilot online Covid test booking system rolled out in Letterkenny

A pilot online booking system for Covid tests has been rolled out in Donegal this week.

From today, anyone living in the Letterkenny area, will be able to log onto the online booking system and book their Covid test 24 hours in advance.

Letterkenny is one of three centres nationwide taking part in the pilot.

The HSE says work is currently underway to extend the online booking facility to other test centres around the country.

Niamh O’Beirne, HSE National Lead for Testing and Tracing says the aim of the online booking system is to make testing more convenient for people:

Meanwhile, 4,000 people were tested in Donegal last week with a positivity rate of 5.5%, slightly above the national average.

The majority of those testing positive were in the younger age groups with the vaccination programme claimed to be responsible for a much lower positivity rate in the older and more vulnerable categories.