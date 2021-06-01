Mica Redress Scheme receives 352 applications

352 applications have been received by Donegal County Council under the Mica Redress Scheme to date.

Of those applications, 183 have been approved with a third of them for the demolition of homes.

The Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme opened for applications in June last year.

Donegal County Council has confirmed also that following a proposal by the Mica Redress Committee for a cross party delegation to meet with the Housing Minister along with Oireachtas members, a request has been sent to the Minister.