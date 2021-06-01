Mica – ‘a national emergency’

Mica has been labelled a national emergency.

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says it is the biggest issue to ever face the people of Donegal.

Yesterday's meeting of Donegal County Council was dedicated to the defective block issue which is affecting thousands of homeowners in the county.

All County Councillors have agreed to campaign for a 100% redress scheme.

Councillor Rena Donaghey believes the way forward is for a fully funded scheme to be based on the square footage of a property: