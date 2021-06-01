Last PUP payment will be made on February 8th 2022

The last PUP payments will be made on February 8th next year.

The government's confirmed that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be phased out, starting in September.

As part of the National Economic Recovery Plan, the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme is being extended until December 31st this year.

The 9 per cent VAT rate for the tourism sector will be extended until September 2022.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says the National Economic Recovery Plan provides certainty to businesses and workers going forward: