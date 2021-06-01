Funding announced for the refurbishment of Ballyliffin playground

Funding has been announced for the refurbishment of Ballyliffin playground.

It's under a €6 million fund announced by government to encourage children and families to get outside and play as restrictions ease over the coming months.

The 'Summer of Play' initiative will see grants, supports and information resources rolled out for childcare facilities and local authorities.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue in welcoming the funding, says the playground in Ballyliffin is a great resource for the local community and a fantastic resource for tourism too.

The Children's Minister, Roderic O'Gorman, says play is particularly important for children post pandemic: